Govt launches e-payment app for passports

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said the Directorate-General of Immigration and Passports (DGIP) has launched an app to accept online payments for passports.

In a tweet, he said the app will put a stop to "long queues and cumbersome trips to the banks."

The Passport Fee Asaan app will help users calcutate and pay their passport fee via a simple interface.

The app also generates payment challan which can be paid via ATM, internet-banking or 1-link member bank branches.

User can also launch complaints and inquire about the status of payments with the app, which is available on both iOS and Android.