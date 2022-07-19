AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.62%)
ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
AVN 72.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.36%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.47%)
EFERT 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.93%)
EPCL 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-5.91%)
FCCL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.85%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.69%)
FLYNG 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.85%)
GGGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.58%)
GGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-6.6%)
GTECH 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.97%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.19%)
MLCF 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-8.16%)
OGDC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-4.01%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.22%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.61%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.42%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.13%)
TELE 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TPL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
TPLP 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-6.96%)
TREET 27.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.41%)
TRG 75.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.04%)
UNITY 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.15%)
WAVES 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-7.35%)
BR100 3,973 Decreased By -129 (-3.14%)
BR30 14,498 Decreased By -538.1 (-3.58%)
KSE100 40,389 Decreased By -978 (-2.36%)
KSE30 15,325 Decreased By -420.7 (-2.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt launches e-payment app for passports

  • Interior minister says facility will put an end to long queues at banks
BR Web Desk 19 Jul, 2022

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said the Directorate-General of Immigration and Passports (DGIP) has launched an app to accept online payments for passports.

In a tweet, he said the app will put a stop to "long queues and cumbersome trips to the banks."

The Passport Fee Asaan app will help users calcutate and pay their passport fee via a simple interface.

The app also generates payment challan which can be paid via ATM, internet-banking or 1-link member bank branches.

User can also launch complaints and inquire about the status of payments with the app, which is available on both iOS and Android.

Pakistan Rana Sanaullah passport Ministry of Interior Immigration

Comments

1000 characters

Govt launches e-payment app for passports

Brushing aside speculation, coalition govt decides to complete constitutional term

Bloodbath: KSE-100 closes with 978-point fall as Fitch's downgrade dents sentiment

Pakistan committed to IMF programme, Ahsan Iqbal tells lender

Fitch downgrades Pakistan’s outlook to negative, sees 'considerable risks' to IMF programme

Foreign funding case: PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict

Oil prices fall on economic slowdown warnings

Fawad demands ‘new and credible’ election commission

Linkst.ar announces pre-seed funding at $5mn valuation

Rana Sanaullah optimistic for PML-N’s turnaround in general elections

Read more stories