Pak Suzuki discontinues GS150-SE bike model

Pak Suzuki has announced the discontinuation of its Suzuki GS150-SE (Special Edition) model as the firm continues to face issues in supply of imported components.

An official, with knowledge of the matter, cited that GS150-SE has low level of localisation and it was manufactured through imported components in Pakistan.

“It is highly likely that the model may have been discontinued in Thailand as well from where Pakistan imported alloy rims and disc-brakes for GS150-SE,” he said.

The company has announced that it will continue to manufacture the local version of GS150 (standard version) which has a high level of localisation.

“We regret to inform you that the Suzuki GS150-SE (Special Edition) will be discontinued from July 16, 2022,” the company recently announced in a notification to its dealers. “No further orders will be accepted. Please inform your valued customers accordingly. It may also be noted that the GS1S0 (standard version) will continue, be produced and sold.”

The official said that if foreign vendors stop producing components of a certain model, then companies such as Pak Suzuki are forced to discontinue those models in Pakistan. “Foreign countries undertake this exercise because demand for that particular model falls hence, they have little to no incentive to produce the auto parts.”

Meanwhile, other market sources said Pak Suzuki has been giving orders to vendors for components of 125cc motorcycles. At present, Suzuki does not offer any 125cc motorcycle variant.

“Vendors have received orders for parts of 125cc motorcycles from Pak Suzuki,” said an industry source. “They may announce the release of a 125cc model by December.”