Easy on the pocket: 7 free things to try out in Dubai this summer

Dubai summer is in and it’s as hot as ever. With mercury rising, many who are planning to visit from Pakistan might be wondering what to do now when a lot of favorite haunts are closed for the season (Global Village, Miracle Garden etc).

A lot of great sales are in and this is a great time to shop - especially for the off-weather stuff (best time to stock up on sweaters). But what about other activities? What can you do in this hot weather?

1. Explore different beaches

Dubai has various beaches that are serene, even in the summer. In the evening, when the temperature goes down, the breeze can be quite lovely and you can check out various beaches. Some of the beaches are Kite Beach, JBR beach, Umm Suqeim Beach, Al Mamzar Beach and the open beach near Burj Al Arab. There can be great photo ops and the kids can also enjoy the water.

Dubai retains position as world's top destination for tourism FDI in 2021

2. A drive by Infinity Bridge

The newly-opened Infinity Bridge is a great favorite with TikTokers but you can just drive by there for a spectacular view.

Al Shindagha Bridge (commonly known as the Infinity Bridge) was inspired by the concept of infinity itself. The bridge is 300 meters long and 22 meters wide and it reportedly can accommodate 24,000 vehicles in both directions. According to the RTA, the bridge rises 15m above creek level and allows complete freedom of movement to large boats and yachts.

3. Photography at Deira Creek

The Deira Creek was constructed in 1961 and it was once the ‘main connection’ of Dubai to the rest of the world. There are some beautiful sunsets and abra rides (a traditional boat made of wood) along the creek. The fantastic bird flights everywhere can make for great photo ops too.

4. Visit the picturesque souqs

Don’t forget to take a stroll in the souqs when you’re in Deira. These vintage-styled souqs offer a variety of photo opportunity, sights, sounds and experiences. This is an experience best taken as dusk falls.

Over 7 million visited Dubai in 2021 tourism turnaround

5. Dubai Mall Fountain

The iconic Dubai Mall Fountain starts from 6 pm to 11 pm at every thirty minutes. It’s choreographed and lit up and a sight to behold. Tourists and even local residents flock to see the spectacular show in the evenings. You don’t want to miss this one!

6. Dubai Mall Aquarium Wall

This is another great photo op at the Dubai Mall (by this time your Instagram will be brimming with great clicks!). Stop by the Aquarium Wall and watch the fish swim by. Take photos for Instagram and videos for TikTok.

2022: Dubai tops Tripadvisor’s best destination ranking; London in 2nd place

7. The Pointe Fountain

The Fountain at The Pointe at the Palm is also beautifully choreographed and lit up. According to The Pointe, it’s the largest foundation in Dubai and the world. It covers 14,000 square meters of sea water and is 105m tall with 3,000 LEDs. It performs to various songs from around the world.

The show begins at 6 pm and the last show is at 11 pm on weekdays, and at midnight on weekends.