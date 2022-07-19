AGL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
ANL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
AVN 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.47%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.29%)
CNERGY 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
EFERT 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.81%)
EPCL 74.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.64%)
FCCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
FFL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.66%)
FLYNG 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.56%)
GGGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.34%)
GGL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.53%)
HUMNL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.36%)
MLCF 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-6.11%)
OGDC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.04%)
PAEL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.23%)
PIBTL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
PRL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.86%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
TELE 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
TPL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
TPLP 18.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-5.25%)
TREET 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.68%)
TRG 76.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
UNITY 18.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.51%)
WAVES 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.84%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
BR100 4,037 Decreased By -65.3 (-1.59%)
BR30 14,745 Decreased By -290.4 (-1.93%)
KSE100 40,797 Decreased By -570 (-1.38%)
KSE30 15,526 Decreased By -220.4 (-1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rana Sanaullah optimistic for PML-N’s turnaround in general elections

Says by-election results cannot be used to gauge PMLN’s popularity as workers didn’t accept candidates
BR Web Desk 19 Jul, 2022

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday expressed optimism that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will bounce back in the next general elections and cited that the Punjab by-election results cannot be used to gauge PML-N’s popularity because party workers did not accept the candidates.

In a tweet, he said that “we have introspected on the results of the by-elections to address our shortcomings.”

The party will bounce back by outperforming its opponents in the next elections, he hoped.

In a separate tweet, he said state institutions should not be bothered by Imran Khan’s blackmailing and bullying, rather they should seek their legal options.

In the by-elections for the 20 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly, unofficial results confirmed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) victory on a majority of the seats.

Polling process in Punjab remains peaceful, claims Sanaullah

Soon after getting the results, PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif also made telephonic contact with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from London and advised him to call party’s meeting Monday to take stock of the situation. PM Shehbaz agreed and the party summoned another meeting on Tuesday with the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

Following the win, Imran Khan demanded fresh elections in the country and cited that the current chief election commissioner was biased.

The PTI chairman stressed that the next general elections should not be held the way by-elections in Punjab were held.

PTI deal with IMF created problems for incumbent govt: Rana Sanaullah

“They used all the tactics to defeat us in Punjab by-polls. Police threatened our people. Officers acted as workers of PML-N,” he claimed.

“I am disappointed with the chief election commissioner. How could he let all this happen? He is not competent to run [the Election Commission of Pakistan].”

Shehbaz Sharif PTI Imran Khan Rana Sanaullah PMLN Punjab by elections

Comments

1000 characters

Rana Sanaullah optimistic for PML-N’s turnaround in general elections

KSE-100 down nearly 600 points as Fitch's downgrade dents sentiment

Fitch downgrades Pakistan’s outlook to negative, sees 'considerable risks' to IMF programme

Foreign funding case: PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict

Oil prices rise on tight supply worries, soft dollar supports

Fawad demands ‘new and credible’ election commission

Reko Diq copper-gold project: Barrick sets conditions to insulate itself

Looking forward to Barrick Gold’s investment: Miftah

Completion of EFF programme: ‘Pakistan’s ability remains highly uncertain’: Moody’s

Punjab win brings home full thrust of IK’s election demand

Read more stories