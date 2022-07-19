AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.62%)
ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
AVN 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.82%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
EFERT 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.53%)
EPCL 74.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.22%)
FCCL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.7%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.57%)
GGGL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.59%)
GGL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.82%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
HUMNL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
MLCF 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.13%)
OGDC 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.34%)
PAEL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
PIBTL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.43%)
PRL 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.34%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
TELE 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.13%)
TPL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TPLP 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.6%)
TREET 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.4%)
TRG 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.55%)
UNITY 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.02%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.94%)
BR100 4,046 Decreased By -56.2 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,810 Decreased By -226.1 (-1.5%)
KSE100 40,919 Decreased By -448 (-1.08%)
KSE30 15,546 Decreased By -199.9 (-1.27%)
Jul 19, 2022
JGB yields subdued ahead of central banks’ meetings

Reuters 19 Jul, 2022

Japanese government bond yields were subdued on Tuesday, as investors awaited central banks’ monetary policy meetings around the world this week and next. The benchmark 10-year note was flat at 0.23%. Shorter term yields fell slightly.

The two-year JGB yield dropped 1 basis point to -0.075%, and the five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.02%. Conversely, longer-term yields made gains across the board.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points to 0.895%, the 30-year JGB yield gained 4.5 basis points to 1.245%, and the 40-year JGB yield rose 6 basis points to 1.425%.

JGB yields track US peers higher, equities rally weigh

“It looks like investors are reluctant to make moves ahead of this week’s central bank policy meetings in Japan and Europe and next week’s in the US,” said Shinsuke Kajita, chief strategist at Resona Holdings Inc in Tokyo.

The Bank of Japan is holding its monetary policy meeting on July 20-21 this week. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.02 point to 149.31, with a trading volume of 8,423 lots.

Japanese government bond yields

