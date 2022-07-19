Looking forward to Barrick Gold’s investment: Miftah

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Monday the government was looking forward to Barrick Gold’s investment in the copper and gold mine in Pakistan.

The finance minister tweeted, “We are looking forward to Barrick Gold’s investment in the copper and gold mine in Pakistan. Mark Bristow has a very enlightened vision for this mine, and I believe this investment is going to be transformational for Balochistan and Pakistan”.

Barrick to restart Reko Diq; penalty to be waived

The finance minister tweeted in response to a tweet by Barrick Gold Corporation, “Miftah Ismail and Mark Bristow said after their meeting today they share a clear vision of developing the RekoDiq copper-gold project as a world-class mine that would create value for Pakistan and its people through multiple generations”.

