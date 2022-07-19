AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.85%)
ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.69%)
AVN 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -3.53 (-4.45%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.69%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3%)
EFERT 89.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.52%)
EPCL 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.77%)
FCCL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.82%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.36%)
FLYNG 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.5%)
GGGL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.17%)
GGL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.59%)
GTECH 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.03%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.8%)
OGDC 81.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2%)
PAEL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.02%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.49%)
PRL 16.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.92%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.35%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.29%)
TPLP 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
TREET 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.77%)
TRG 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-3.01%)
UNITY 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.01%)
WAVES 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.61%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.23%)
BR100 4,102 Decreased By -88.8 (-2.12%)
BR30 15,036 Decreased By -346.4 (-2.25%)
KSE100 41,367 Decreased By -707.8 (-1.68%)
KSE30 15,746 Decreased By -304.5 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Looking forward to Barrick Gold’s investment: Miftah

Recorder Report 19 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Monday the government was looking forward to Barrick Gold’s investment in the copper and gold mine in Pakistan.

The finance minister tweeted, “We are looking forward to Barrick Gold’s investment in the copper and gold mine in Pakistan. Mark Bristow has a very enlightened vision for this mine, and I believe this investment is going to be transformational for Balochistan and Pakistan”.

Barrick to restart Reko Diq; penalty to be waived

The finance minister tweeted in response to a tweet by Barrick Gold Corporation, “Miftah Ismail and Mark Bristow said after their meeting today they share a clear vision of developing the RekoDiq copper-gold project as a world-class mine that would create value for Pakistan and its people through multiple generations”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

finance minister Miftah Ismail Barrick Gold Corporation Mark Bristow Barrick Gold investment copper and gold mine in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Looking forward to Barrick Gold’s investment: Miftah

FY22: Over $31bn record remittances received

Completion of EFF programme: ‘Pakistan’s ability remains highly uncertain’: Moody’s

July-May LSMI output grows 11.7pc YoY

Punjab win brings home full thrust of IK’s election demand

Election on 22nd: PTI endorses Elahi’s nomination for CM’s slot

Nawaz, Zardari, Fazl discuss situation

Personal devices: BoA puts aside $200m for probe into bankers’ use

Prime/brand new steel: FBR asked to probe phenomenon of large-scale misdeclarations

Fiscal consolidation: Economic, political uncertainty to challenge the pace: Moody’s

Read more stories