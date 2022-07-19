5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of country

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake measuring 5.4 on Richter scale jolted different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Islamabad on Monday. The tremors were felt in the federal capital, Multan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Peshawar North Waziristan, Malakand, Swat and adjoining areas.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre said the magnitude of the quake was recorded at 5.4 on the Richter scale. It was measured at a depth of 188kms while its epicentre was 64kms north of Wana in KP, according to the centre.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any parts of the country due to earthquake.