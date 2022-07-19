AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.85%)
ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.69%)
AVN 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -3.53 (-4.45%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.69%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3%)
EFERT 89.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.52%)
EPCL 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.77%)
FCCL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.82%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.36%)
FLYNG 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.5%)
GGGL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.17%)
GGL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.59%)
GTECH 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.03%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.8%)
OGDC 81.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2%)
PAEL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.02%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.49%)
PRL 16.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.92%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.35%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.29%)
TPLP 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
TREET 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.77%)
TRG 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-3.01%)
UNITY 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.01%)
WAVES 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.61%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.23%)
BR100 4,102 Decreased By -88.8 (-2.12%)
BR30 15,036 Decreased By -346.4 (-2.25%)
KSE100 41,367 Decreased By -707.8 (-1.68%)
KSE30 15,746 Decreased By -304.5 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of country

INP 19 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake measuring 5.4 on Richter scale jolted different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Islamabad on Monday. The tremors were felt in the federal capital, Multan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Peshawar North Waziristan, Malakand, Swat and adjoining areas.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre said the magnitude of the quake was recorded at 5.4 on the Richter scale. It was measured at a depth of 188kms while its epicentre was 64kms north of Wana in KP, according to the centre.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any parts of the country due to earthquake.

earthquake Federal Capital National Seismic Monitoring Centre

Comments

1000 characters

5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of country

Looking forward to Barrick Gold’s investment: Miftah

FY22: Over $31bn record remittances received

Completion of EFF programme: ‘Pakistan’s ability remains highly uncertain’: Moody’s

July-May LSMI output grows 11.7pc YoY

Punjab win brings home full thrust of IK’s election demand

Election on 22nd: PTI endorses Elahi’s nomination for CM’s slot

Nawaz, Zardari, Fazl discuss situation

Personal devices: BoA puts aside $200m for probe into bankers’ use

Prime/brand new steel: FBR asked to probe phenomenon of large-scale misdeclarations

Fiscal consolidation: Economic, political uncertainty to challenge the pace: Moody’s

Read more stories