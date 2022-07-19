Rs12.92m relief provided to complainants by ombudsman

LAHORE: On the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Azam Suleman Khan, a cumulative relief of Rs 12.92 million has been provided to complainants of different districts in their cases relating to provincial government departments.

A senior officer of the Ombudsman Punjab office told on Monday that the children of Ghulam Farid of Lahore have been provided scholarships worth Rs 333,233 by the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund on the orders of the ombudsman.

In another case, Rs 2.432 million have been released on the ombudsman’s orders to construct a boundary wall of Govt Girls High School Dandian in Kamoki tehsil.

He further informed that the Office of Ombudsman Punjab moderated for payment of Rs 2808,050 to Allah Wasaya of Kasur as pension arrears and also intervened in the payment of employment dues of Rs 1293,770 to Sardar Masih of Faisalabad. Similarly, Sarfraz Khan of Jhang district succeeded in receiving the pending amount of Rs 1813,000 of his sugarcane crop after the involvement of the ombudsman’s office, he mentioned.

He stated that Rs 1703,213 was paid to a Mianwali-based government contractor namely Khaliq Dad Khan. Rs 1346,751 were released to Abdul Ghafoor Dar of Gujrat as arrears in addition to the issuance of a family pension to him.

In another development, five lakh rupees were paid to Ali Ramzan of Sialkot as a death grant and Muhammad Tariq of Nankana Sahib was given Rs. 3,22,222 as arrears of payments for services rendered to the buildings department.

In a separate development, Rs 103,275 have been released to Syed Khadim Hussain of Gujranwala as rent arrears of his building and an educational stipend of 50,000 from the welfare fund has also been paid to Rajab Ali of Toba Tek Singh on the instructions of the ombudsman’s office, concluded the spokesman.

