LDA planning to launch online portal for property transfer

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) is considering a proposal of introducing an online portal facility for the transfer of properties and other transactions and an e-bidding system for the public auction of plots for overseas Pakistanis.

In this connection, LDA Director General Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a meeting on Monday which reviewed the procedure for starting the e-bidding system. LDA Director Administration Imran Ali, Director (DG Headquarters) Akbar Nakai, Director Computer Services Abdul Basit Qamar and other relevant officers participated in the meeting.

On the occasion, the LDA DG said that the online portal will protect the properties of overseas Pakistanis and eliminate counterfeiting; these steps of LDA will promote transparency.

