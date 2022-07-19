Bomb blast: ATC hands down 1-year jail term to suspect

****LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday exonerated a suspect Saifur Rehman on the charge of facilitating a bomb blast but convicted him one year jail term on two counts for selling a truck on forged documents used in blast.****

The court sentenced the suspect under sections 468 and 471 of PPC deal with the offences of forgery and cheating.

The convict is facing charge of ‘facilitating’ a 2017 bomb blast in a vegetable market of Lahore.

According to the prosecution, suspect had sold a truck with bogus documents to the terrorists involved in the blast, which claimed the lives of 16 people.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had registered the case and arrested the suspect.

Earlier, the counsel argued that the suspect had sold the truck used in the bomb blast but had no link to the blast or the perpetrators.

He said the driver of the truck was still at large and asked the court to acquit the suspect of the charges.

