AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.85%)
ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.69%)
AVN 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -3.53 (-4.45%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.69%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3%)
EFERT 89.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.52%)
EPCL 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.77%)
FCCL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.82%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.36%)
FLYNG 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.5%)
GGGL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.17%)
GGL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.59%)
GTECH 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.03%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.8%)
OGDC 81.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2%)
PAEL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.02%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.49%)
PRL 16.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.92%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.35%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.29%)
TPLP 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
TREET 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.77%)
TRG 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-3.01%)
UNITY 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.01%)
WAVES 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.61%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.23%)
BR100 4,102 Decreased By -88.8 (-2.12%)
BR30 15,036 Decreased By -346.4 (-2.25%)
KSE100 41,367 Decreased By -707.8 (-1.68%)
KSE30 15,746 Decreased By -304.5 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister calls for greater awareness to check growing population

Abdul Rasheed Azad 19 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Health Services and Regulations Abdul Qadir Patel, Monday, while stressing the need for greater awareness among the masses on family planning to check the rapidly growing population, has said that the government was committed to improving the living standards of the citizens.

He said this here while addressing a seminar. Thanking the religious’ scholars, he said that they were greatly cooperating with the government in that regard.

He said “we want to provide better health and education services to our population from the available resources.”

He said that by 2030, Pakistan’s population would cross 285 million mark from the current 220 million and to cater to the needs of the additional population, the state would need additional resources in all the sectors which, for a country such as Pakistan, was an uphill task.

The minister, while expressing serious concern over the regular killings of the polio vaccination workers in various parts of the country, said those polio workers were going to save the lives of children in remote and far-flung areas but they were being targeted and murdered just because vaccination was against the religious beliefs of some people which was really tragic and unfortunate.

He said that over the years some 60 polio vaccination workers had been murdered countrywide.

The minister suggested to couples who wanted more children that if they wanted to have more children, they could go to a country where there were fewer Muslims so that the Muslim population could increase in those countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Abdul Qadir Patel Pakistan’s population family planning

Comments

1000 characters

Minister calls for greater awareness to check growing population

Looking forward to Barrick Gold’s investment: Miftah

FY22: Over $31bn record remittances received

Completion of EFF programme: ‘Pakistan’s ability remains highly uncertain’: Moody’s

July-May LSMI output grows 11.7pc YoY

Punjab win brings home full thrust of IK’s election demand

Election on 22nd: PTI endorses Elahi’s nomination for CM’s slot

Nawaz, Zardari, Fazl discuss situation

Personal devices: BoA puts aside $200m for probe into bankers’ use

Prime/brand new steel: FBR asked to probe phenomenon of large-scale misdeclarations

Fiscal consolidation: Economic, political uncertainty to challenge the pace: Moody’s

Read more stories