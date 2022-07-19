AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.85%)
PPP CEC’s meeting discusses political situation

Recorder Report 19 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) on Monday convened an emergency meeting of its Central Executive Committee (CEC) here at Bilawal House, and discussed the current political situation.

The CEC online meeting was held under the chairmanship of President of Pakistan Peoples’ Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Members of CEC discussed the political situation in the country.

The meeting comes a day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secured a comfortable victory over PML-N in the crucial by-elections on Punjab’s 20 slots. These seats fell vacated following the disqualification of PTI members who had voted for Hamza Shehbaz for Punjab chief minister’s office.

PPP being an ally had pledged its support to PML-N, however it has hardly secured five slots while PTI got 15 seats, according to unofficial unconfirmed results.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon while talking to media said PPP stands shoulder to shoulder with its allies in crucial time.

To a question over PML-N’s crushing defeat in Punjab’s by-polls at the hands of PTI, he said PPP did not field any candidate; “however, our coalition parties were participating in the polls.” He said the people of Punjab consider PPP as best option to get their issues resolved. It’s the party that has gifted Pakistan a constitution, nuclear power, and above all the democratic system.

To a query about any political surprise from PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in the light of by-polls results in Punjab, he said our coalition parties are holding a meeting in Lahore on Tuesday (today), and PPP is also participating in this meeting. All parties will come up with a unanimous decision, he said.

