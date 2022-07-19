Ethnic friction

Tensions have been running high in several districts of Sindh since a young ethnic Pashtun hotel owner in Hyderabad was shot dead a few days ago by ‘unknown’ assailants, followed by a string of violent events in various parts of the province, including Karachi.

Leaders of various mainstream parties, including the ANP — representing the Pashtun community — Sindhi nationalist party, Awami Tehreek, MQM, Jamaat-i-Islami as well as some smaller groups such as the Awami Workers Party and Sindh United Party have issued statements denouncing the elements creating trouble, urging both Pashtun and Sindhi communities to show restraint. It is heartening to note that the provincial government promptly took action to defuse the situation.

Information Minister Sharjeel Memon reached out to Awami Tehreek president Ayaz Latif Palijo and provincial president of ANP Shahi Syed with the request to issue a joint statement asking the people to maintain peace and harmony, which they did. On his part, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ordered the police to immediately arrest all troublemakers seeking detailed reports from Karachi and Hyderabad police regarding incidents of

The provincial authorities need to counter those spreading the narrative of ethnic hatred and divisions. In this multi-ethnic society everyone has the right to live or work anywhere they like. All must learn to embrace pluralism and accommodate one another.

Fazal Kareem (Lahore)

