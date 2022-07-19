Funding case: Imran blackmailing ECP: Kundi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi claimed that Imran Khan is “blackmailing” the Election Commission to stop the decision on the Foreign Prohibited Funding case.

“Imran Khan wants such elections in which institutions help him illegally,” he said in a statement on Monday.

He while reacting to Khan’s speech broadcast on electronic media said: “Lying, swearing and blaming is Imran Khan’s habit, but the spectacle of telling lies will not last long”.

He said that if Imran Khan is not a thief then why do they take injunctions from the courts? BRT, Malam Jabba, Billion Tree project are mega corruption scams of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s regime, he claimed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022