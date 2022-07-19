AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.85%)
ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.69%)
AVN 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -3.53 (-4.45%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.69%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3%)
EFERT 89.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.52%)
EPCL 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.77%)
FCCL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.82%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.36%)
FLYNG 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.5%)
GGGL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.17%)
GGL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.59%)
GTECH 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.03%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.8%)
OGDC 81.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2%)
PAEL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.02%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.49%)
PRL 16.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.92%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.35%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.29%)
TPLP 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
TREET 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.77%)
TRG 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-3.01%)
UNITY 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.01%)
WAVES 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.61%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.23%)
BR100 4,102 Decreased By -88.8 (-2.12%)
BR30 15,036 Decreased By -346.4 (-2.25%)
KSE100 41,367 Decreased By -707.8 (-1.68%)
KSE30 15,746 Decreased By -304.5 (-1.9%)
World

US simplifies application process for Afghan special immigrant visa

Reuters 19 Jul, 2022

WASHINGTON: The United States will simplify the application process for Afghan special immigrant visas with applicants only needing to file one form, according to a statement issued on Monday by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

New applicants, beginning this week, will no longer need to file a separate petition for special immigrant status, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in the joint statement.

“This new streamlined process, which is part of our ongoing efforts to make the program more efficient, will help to eliminate barriers for applicants and reduce application times,” they said.

United States Afghan special immigrant visa US Department of Homeland Security

