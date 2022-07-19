AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
ANL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
AVN 76.29 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.69%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
EFERT 89.99 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
EPCL 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
FCCL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
FLYNG 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
GGGL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
GGL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.55%)
GTECH 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.17%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.96%)
MLCF 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
OGDC 81.28 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.28%)
PAEL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
PRL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.72%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TPL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
TPLP 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.52%)
TREET 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
TRG 77.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
UNITY 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
WAVES 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,114 Increased By 12.3 (0.3%)
BR30 15,085 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
KSE100 41,503 Increased By 136.1 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,804 Increased By 57.8 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA speaker reschedules joint session

Recorder Report 19 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, changed the schedule of the joint session of the Parliament to August 22 from Wednesday (July 20).

According to details, the National Assembly Speaker on Monday changed the schedule for the joint session of the Parliament under Rule 4 of the Parliament (joint sitting) Rules, 1973.

The joint session of Parliament was scheduled to be held on July 20 at 4 pm, but now it will be summoned on August 22 in the Parliament House at 4 pm.

In this regard, the National Assembly Speaker has also issued a notification of the change in schedule.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf NA joint session

Comments

1000 characters

NA speaker reschedules joint session

Looking forward to Barrick Gold’s investment: Miftah

FY22: Over $31bn record remittances received

Completion of EFF programme: ‘Pakistan’s ability remains highly uncertain’: Moody’s

July-May LSMI output grows 11.7pc YoY

Punjab win brings home full thrust of IK’s election demand

Election on 22nd: PTI endorses Elahi’s nomination for CM’s slot

Nawaz, Zardari, Fazl discuss situation

Personal devices: BoA puts aside $200m for probe into bankers’ use

Prime/brand new steel: FBR asked to probe phenomenon of large-scale misdeclarations

Fiscal consolidation: Economic, political uncertainty to challenge the pace: Moody’s

Read more stories