NA speaker reschedules joint session

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, changed the schedule of the joint session of the Parliament to August 22 from Wednesday (July 20).

According to details, the National Assembly Speaker on Monday changed the schedule for the joint session of the Parliament under Rule 4 of the Parliament (joint sitting) Rules, 1973.

The joint session of Parliament was scheduled to be held on July 20 at 4 pm, but now it will be summoned on August 22 in the Parliament House at 4 pm.

In this regard, the National Assembly Speaker has also issued a notification of the change in schedule.

