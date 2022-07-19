AGL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
ANL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
AVN 76.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.38%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.69%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
EFERT 89.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
EPCL 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
FCCL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
FFL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.59%)
GGL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
HUMNL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.2%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.92%)
MLCF 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
OGDC 81.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
PAEL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PRL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
TELE 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
TPLP 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
TREET 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
TRG 77.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,113 Increased By 11 (0.27%)
BR30 15,076 Increased By 40.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 41,489 Increased By 121.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 52.3 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

GE unveils brand names of three companies it plans to launch

Press Release 19 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: GE on Monday announced the brand names of the future companies it will create through its planned separation into three industry-leading, global, investment-grade public companies focused on the growth sectors of healthcare, energy, and aviation.

GE HealthCare will be the name of GE’s healthcare business. GE’s existing energy portfolio of businesses, including Renewable Energy, Power, Digital, and Energy Financial Services, will sit together under the brand name GE Vernova. GE Aerospace will be the name of GE’s aviation business. All three planned companies will continue to benefit from GE’s heritage and global brand valued at nearly $20 billion.

Additionally, GE announced today that following the completion of the planned spin-off, shares of GE HealthCare will be listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “GEHC.” By listing on Nasdaq, GE HealthCare will benefit from the exchange’s profile and track record as a market for innovative, technology-led public companies, particularly in the healthcare sector.

H Lawrence Culp, Jr, Chairman and CEO, GE, and CEO, GE Aerospace said, “Today marks a key milestone in GE’s plan to become three independent, laser-focused companies. Leveraging GE’s multi-billion-dollar global brand gives us a competitive advantage in our end markets, allowing these businesses to win in the future. Built on a foundation of lean and innovation, these brands will continue our mission of building a world that works and provide our customers with an important reminder of the strengths they value in GE.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

renewable energy financial services GE GE’s healthcare busines

Comments

1000 characters

GE unveils brand names of three companies it plans to launch

Looking forward to Barrick Gold’s investment: Miftah

FY22: Over $31bn record remittances received

Completion of EFF programme: ‘Pakistan’s ability remains highly uncertain’: Moody’s

July-May LSMI output grows 11.7pc YoY

Punjab win brings home full thrust of IK’s election demand

Election on 22nd: PTI endorses Elahi’s nomination for CM’s slot

Nawaz, Zardari, Fazl discuss situation

Personal devices: BoA puts aside $200m for probe into bankers’ use

Prime/brand new steel: FBR asked to probe phenomenon of large-scale misdeclarations

Fiscal consolidation: Economic, political uncertainty to challenge the pace: Moody’s

Read more stories