GE unveils brand names of three companies it plans to launch

ISLAMABAD: GE on Monday announced the brand names of the future companies it will create through its planned separation into three industry-leading, global, investment-grade public companies focused on the growth sectors of healthcare, energy, and aviation.

GE HealthCare will be the name of GE’s healthcare business. GE’s existing energy portfolio of businesses, including Renewable Energy, Power, Digital, and Energy Financial Services, will sit together under the brand name GE Vernova. GE Aerospace will be the name of GE’s aviation business. All three planned companies will continue to benefit from GE’s heritage and global brand valued at nearly $20 billion.

Additionally, GE announced today that following the completion of the planned spin-off, shares of GE HealthCare will be listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “GEHC.” By listing on Nasdaq, GE HealthCare will benefit from the exchange’s profile and track record as a market for innovative, technology-led public companies, particularly in the healthcare sector.

H Lawrence Culp, Jr, Chairman and CEO, GE, and CEO, GE Aerospace said, “Today marks a key milestone in GE’s plan to become three independent, laser-focused companies. Leveraging GE’s multi-billion-dollar global brand gives us a competitive advantage in our end markets, allowing these businesses to win in the future. Built on a foundation of lean and innovation, these brands will continue our mission of building a world that works and provide our customers with an important reminder of the strengths they value in GE.”

