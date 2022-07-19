KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 190,962 tonnes of cargo comprising 116,929 tonnes of import cargo and 74,033 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 116,929 comprised of 96,213 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 4,999 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 15,717 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export cargo of 74,033 tonnes comprised of 39,522 tonnes of containerized cargo, 13,561 tonnes of Clinkers & 20,950 Oil & Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 3980 containers comprising of 2294 containers import and 1686 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1221 of 20’s and 531 of 40’s loaded while 03 of 20’s and 04 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 350 of 20’s and 322 of 40’s loaded containers while 190 of 20’s and 251 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 06 ships namely, Stephannie C, Al Shaffiah, MT Lahore, Teera Bhum, Fortune Glory and Safeen Prestige have berthed at Karachi Port.

Nearly 08 ships namely, Ital Usodimare, New Raouf, Rudolf Schulte, Gotland Marieann, Spruce 2, Seaspan Chiba, MT Karachi and OEL Kedarnath sailed out from Karachi Port.

Around, 07 cargoes namely Ocean Hope Ginga Merlin, California Trader, Dalian Express, Cosco Valencia, Oocl Le Havre and Xin Hong Kong were expected to reach at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by 11 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Container ship ‘MSC Sky-II’ and Chemicals carrier ‘Clipper Helen’ left the port on Monday morning, while two more ships, Ikaria and Onex Precious are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 195,964 tonnes, comprising 176,393 tonnes imports cargo and 19,571 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,454 Containers (2,365 TEUs Imports and 1,089 TEUs export) was handled at the port (.) The commodity-wise break-up of import and export cargo is highlighted as under.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, four ships, Stingray, Blue Akihabara, Sovereign and MSC Caledonia II & another ship, Xin Yan Tai carrying Coal, Mogas and Containers are expected to take berths at PQEPT, PIBT, FOTCO and QICT respectively on Monday, 18th July-2022.

