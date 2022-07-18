AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.85%)
ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.69%)
AVN 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -3.53 (-4.45%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.69%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3%)
EFERT 89.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.52%)
EPCL 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.77%)
FCCL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.82%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.36%)
FLYNG 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.5%)
GGGL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.17%)
GGL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.59%)
GTECH 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.03%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.8%)
OGDC 81.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2%)
PAEL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.02%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.49%)
PRL 16.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.92%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.35%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.29%)
TPLP 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
TREET 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.77%)
TRG 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-3.01%)
UNITY 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.01%)
WAVES 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.61%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.23%)
BR100 4,102 Decreased By -88.8 (-2.12%)
BR30 15,036 Decreased By -346.4 (-2.25%)
KSE100 41,367 Decreased By -707.8 (-1.68%)
KSE30 15,746 Decreased By -304.5 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

At 92, Indian woman to revisit Pakistan home after 75 years

Reuters 18 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: When 92-year old Indian citizen Reena Varma visits her childhood home in Pakistan this week, for the first time in 75 years, she will be the only one of her family to make it back home since they left shortly before partition divided the two nations.

“My dream came true,” she said, adding her sister had died without ever being able to fulfil her wish to return to the home in the city of Rawalpindi they left when Varma was 15 years old. The family of five siblings fled to the Western Indian state of Pune shortly before partition in August 1947.

Although Varma was able to travel once to the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore as a young woman, she has never been back to Rawalpindi.

Her parents and siblings have since died. Crossing into Pakistan by road last week after decades of attempts to get a visa, she felt a wave of emotion.

“When I crossed the Pakistan-India Border and saw the signs for Pakistan and India, I got sentimental,” she said, speaking during a stop in Lahore.

The increasing Indo-Pak disparity

“Now, I cannot predict how I will react when I reach Rawalpindi and see my ancestral home in the street.”

Varma’s family was among the millions of people whose lives were disrupted in 1947, when departing British Indian colonial administrators ordered the creation of two countries.

A mass migration followed, marred by violence and bloodshed, as about 15 million Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs, fearing discrimination, swapped countries in a political upheaval that cost more than a million lives.

Decision to leave

August 14 will mark 75 years since partition split the two countries, dividing the province of Punjab roughly down the middle. Varma remembers those tumultuous days clearly.

The family worried as reports of violent incidents reached them and decided to leave, her father quitting his public servant job and Varma leaving her school.

“Initially we could not understand what happened,” she said, adding her mother never wanted to believe that the two countries had been divided. “She kept saying we will go back to Rawalpindi soon, but ultimately she had to accept the reality that India and Pakistan are two separate countries,” she said.

Varma has been trying since 1965 to get a visa for Pakistan, finally succeeding this year when the Pakistan India Heritage Club and Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar helped with the process.

India bans Twitter accounts of several Pakistani embassies

Varma is being hosted by Imran William, the director of the India Pakistan Heritage Club, which works to highlight the shared heritage of citizens on both sides of the border and reunite family members separated by partition.

“India and Pakistan are two separate countries but we can bring peace between them through love and people-to-people contact,” William said.

India Pakistan Hina Rabbani Khar Pune India Pakistan Heritage Club reena verma

Comments

1000 characters

At 92, Indian woman to revisit Pakistan home after 75 years

Barrick Gold to ‘convert Reko Diq into world class mine’

Rattled: KSE-100 plunges over 700 points on renewed political uncertainty

IMF's staff-level agreement a credit positive for Pakistan: Moody’s

Remittances: Pakistan receives record inflow of $31.2bn in FY22

Oil jumps as soft dollar and tight supply supports

Tarin calls for general elections to 'kill this uncertainty' after Punjab by-elections

Shehbaz Sharif’s government confined to Islamabad: Sheikh Rashid

Indian rupee closes at record low of nearly 80 against dollar as oil weighs

England's Stokes announces shock ODI retirement

Palm posts biggest jump in about 3 months, Indonesia lifting export levy limits

Read more stories