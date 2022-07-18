AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.85%)
Jul 18, 2022
Yellen says US wants to end dependence on China for rare earths

SEOUL: The United States wants to eliminate its “undue dependence” on rare earths, solar panels and other key goods...
Reuters Updated 18 Jul, 2022

SEOUL: The United States wants to eliminate its "undue dependence" on rare earths, solar panels and other key goods from China to prevent Beijing from cutting off supplies as it has done to other countries, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

Yellen says US aims to move ahead with global minimum corporate tax despite setback

Yellen, who arrived in Seoul late on Monday, told Reuters she was pushing for increased trade ties with South Korea and other trusted allies to improve the resilience of supply chains and avert any possible manipulation by geopolitical rivals.

United States US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

