AGL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3%)
ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.69%)
AVN 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-3.53%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3%)
EFERT 89.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.4%)
FCCL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.51%)
FLYNG 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.78%)
GGGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.71%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.24%)
GTECH 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.13%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.16%)
MLCF 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.62%)
OGDC 80.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.59%)
PAEL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.99%)
PRL 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.23%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.03%)
TELE 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.25%)
TPL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.31%)
TPLP 19.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.96%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.61%)
TRG 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-3.51%)
UNITY 19.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.71%)
WAVES 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 4,103 Decreased By -87.8 (-2.1%)
BR30 15,027 Decreased By -355.2 (-2.31%)
KSE100 41,409 Decreased By -666.4 (-1.58%)
KSE30 15,748 Decreased By -302.5 (-1.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s parliament begins voting for new president

AFP 18 Jul, 2022

NEW DELHI: India’s parliament began voting Monday for a new president, with a female politician from the country’s marginalised tribal community the favourite for the post.

Droupadi Murmu, from the Santhal tribe, has been nominated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for the largely ceremonial position.

If elected, she would be India’s first tribal president and second female president. The incumbent, Ram Nath Kovind, is the country’s second president from the Dalit community, the bottom of the Hindu caste system.

Murmu, 64, began her career as a schoolteacher in the eastern state of Odisha before going into politics. She has held ministerial positions in the state government, and been governor of the neighbouring state of Jharkhand.

Murmu “has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised,” Modi tweeted after her candidacy was announced.

Her main opponent for the presidency is veteran politician Yashwant Sinha, an ex-BJP member and former finance and external affairs minister, who has been backed by opposition parties including Congress.

He is now a vocal critic of Modi’s government and tweeted at the weekend: “This year the Presidential election is not a contest between two individuals but two ideologies.

“Only one side wants to protect the provisions & values enshrined in our Constitution.”

India cancels train services as protests loom over military recruitment

India’s president is chosen by nearly 5,000 elected members of both houses of parliament and regional legislatures across the country.

Each of their votes is weighted according to the size of their constituency, and they rank the candidates in order of preference.

If no-one has more than 50 percent support, the lowest-scoring candidate is eliminated and their votes redistributed until someone reaches the mark.

The result will be announced later this week.

India’s prime minister wields executive power, but the president can send back a few parliamentary bills for reconsideration.

The president also plays a guiding role in the process of forming governments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Bharatiya Janata Party Ram Nath Kovind Droupadi Murmu Dalit community

Comments

1000 characters

India’s parliament begins voting for new president

Remittances: Pakistan receives record inflow of $31.2bn in FY22

Intra-day update: Rupee falls further against USD, hovers at 212

Punjab by-elections: PTI trounces PML-N; victory will add to IK’s narrative

Oil prices extend gains as weaker dollar, tight supplies support

IK demands general elections

Another state of emergency declared in Sri Lanka as acting president takes reins

Coal import, bilateral, transit trade: Delegation leaving for Kabul today

Maryam says ‘we should accept defeat’

PM urges people to reject politics of divide, hatred

EU mulls tightening Russia sanctions, Ukraine says cities hit

Read more stories