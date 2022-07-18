AGL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3%)
ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.69%)
AVN 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.22%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 89.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.02%)
FCCL 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.07%)
FLYNG 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.78%)
GGGL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.99%)
GGL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.47%)
GTECH 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.96%)
MLCF 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.37%)
OGDC 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.87%)
PAEL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.53%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.99%)
PRL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.11%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.03%)
TELE 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.53%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
TPLP 19.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.77%)
TREET 28.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.31%)
TRG 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-3.26%)
UNITY 19.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.52%)
WAVES 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.11%)
BR100 4,115 Decreased By -75.8 (-1.81%)
BR30 15,081 Decreased By -300.7 (-1.96%)
KSE100 41,487 Decreased By -587.5 (-1.4%)
KSE30 15,785 Decreased By -265.5 (-1.65%)
Indian shares hit one-week high on tech boost

Reuters 18 Jul, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Monday, led by gains in recently beaten-down information technology stocks, while a bounce in global equity markets also aided broader investor sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.8% at 16,176, as of 0353 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.76% to 54,171.64.

Both the indexes hit their highest since July 11. Both the indexes fell more than 1% last week in their first weekly loss in four.

Indian shares log first weekly loss in four on rate hike jitters

The Nifty IT index, which is down more than 30% this year, gained 1.7% in early trade. Asian shares inched higher following a much-needed bounce on Wall Street at the end of last week.

