Indian shares hit one-week high on tech boost

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Monday, led by gains in recently beaten-down information technology stocks, while a bounce in global equity markets also aided broader investor sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.8% at 16,176, as of 0353 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.76% to 54,171.64.

Both the indexes hit their highest since July 11. Both the indexes fell more than 1% last week in their first weekly loss in four.

Indian shares log first weekly loss in four on rate hike jitters

The Nifty IT index, which is down more than 30% this year, gained 1.7% in early trade. Asian shares inched higher following a much-needed bounce on Wall Street at the end of last week.