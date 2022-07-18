RTO Peshawar praises business community

PESHAWAR: The Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected net revenue of Rs 136 billion by end of June 2022.

Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office Peshawar, Khurshid Ahmad Marwat while in an exclusive chat with Business Recorder here on Sunday, said RTO has successfully achieved its revenue collection by June 2022 with support of the business community.

Marwat said RTO has collected net revenue of Rs 136 billion by June 2022. In the previous fiscal year, he said they have fetched Rs 57 billion, showing a whopping surge in revenue collection as compared to preceding financial year.

He said the POS system has played a pivotal role in the collection of tax and meeting set revenue targets. He expressed the hope that they will also achieve their future tax collection targets.

The RTO Peshawar said in the current fiscal year, FBR has successfully achieved a net revenue target of Rs7,400 billion in the financial year 2022.

Khurshid Marwat said awareness among people has been increased through the new integrated Point of Sale system, which has an important role in enhancement of revenue and tax collection.

The RTO said the Pakistan position has improved regarding tax collection as compared to other regional countries.

He said the POS system was started at small-scale in the previous year, and a large number of retailers were integrated with people. He said a lucky draw was held to ensure active participation of people/ customers in the POS system.

The RTO Peshawar thanked the members of the business community, representatives of relevant stakeholders, officials and others for their support, making it possible to achieve the revenue collection targets set for FY2022.

However, Member FBR Public Relations Islamabad, Sardar Ali Khawaja while talking to this scribe said FBR is successfully achieving the set target of revenue.

It is pertinent to mention here that continuing with monthly computer ballot for its innovative POS Invoicing Prize Scheme, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) successfully organised seventh successive lucky draw in Peshawar.

In addition to 1,017 lucky winners winning prizes worth over Rs 54 Million, another 10 individuals won prize of Rs100,000 each, sponsored by Metro Stores Pakistan for its valued customers. In this regard, the 7th lucky draw ceremony was organized by Regional Tax Office Peshawar in collaboration with FBR Islamabad here at a local hotel, which Member Public Relations FBR Islamabad Sardar Ali Khawaja participated as chief guest.

It is noted to mention this unique monthly lucky draw by FBR is gradually holding in major cities across Pakistan to engage with all relevant stakeholders, mobilise public participation, and, thus, maximise tax compliance by the retail sector.

Sardar Khawaja informed the participants that FBR had been vigorously pursuing its drive for digitisation, transparency, and automation not only to document the economy but also to plug revenue leakages through a transparent tax system.

