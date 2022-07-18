Polling process in Punjab remains peaceful, claims Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Sunday that the polling process in Punjab remained peaceful and no complaint of violence was received either from candidates or citizens.

Addressing a presser, he said some clashes were reported outside only 14 out of over 3,100 polling stations across Punjab.

The minister said a private company was involved in the incident of violence in Muzaffargarh against which action was timely taken, its operations were suspended and a high-level inquiry would be conducted in this regard.

The minister claimed that no violation of election commission’s rules or regarding management was reported.

He appreciated the police, rangers, armed forces personnel and electoral staff for peaceful execution of the polling process.

The turnout in by-elections is usually not more than 25 to 30 percent but this time it has been recorded above 40 percent, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022