AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
ANL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
EFERT 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 77.57 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.62%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.31%)
PAEL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
TPLP 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
TREET 29.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.91%)
TRG 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.65%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
KSE100 42,075 Decreased By -274 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,051 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PAC chief visits Faisal Kundi, offers condolences over uncle’s death

APP 18 Jul, 2022

D I KHAN: Public Account Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan and Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani on Sunday visited the ‘Kundi Model Farm’ to condole the demises of Faisal Karim Khan Kundi’s uncle, his wife, and a baby girl in the gas leakage tragedy.

Both the PAC chairman and deputy speaker condoled with the Pakistan People’s Party Secretary Information Faisal Karim Khan Kundi and MPA Ahmed Karim Khan Kundi over the sad demises of their uncle Tariq Zaman Kundi, his wife and granddaughter.

On the occasion, the deputy speaker, during a conversation with media, said a constitutional committee had been formed to decide whether to file treason charges against PTI’s top leadership including party’s Chairman Imran Khan and the former NA Speaker. “Whosoever breaks the constitution must be punished,” he opined.

He said his leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman always worked within the limits of law and constitution.

He said that important decisions were expected in the joint session of the National Assembly and Senate to be held on July 20, 2022.

In response to a question about facilities on Dera-Hakla (M-14) motorway, he said the issues including mobile signals and hotels on the CPEC route would be resolved soon.

Noor Alam Khan said that former chairman NAB did not attend the first meeting in the harassment case, adding the law will take its course if he did not attend the next meeting; “even he could be brought by issuing warrant.” Tayyaba Gul had presented evidence before the committee in this regard, he informed.

He said the names of Azam Khan, Tahir Khan and others also surfaced regarding Tayyaba Gul’s harassment scandal and they would be investigated.

The PAC would conduct a clear and transparent investigation within the framework of the Constitution and no one will be abused.

Both, the PAC chairman and the deputy speaker, expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the sad incident of gas leakage which was happened on last Thursday when Tariq Zaman Kundi, his wife and granddaughter were died while four other members of the same family got seriously injured.

They prayed Allah, the Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude and tranquillity, adding they also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured persons.

On the occasion, JUI leader Pir Fawad Raza Zakuri, former MPA Nawabzada Tahir Binyamin Khan, Staff Officer of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Tanveer Hussain Malik and others were also present.

Noor Alam Khan Zahid Akram Durrani PAC chief Faisal Karim Khan Kundi condolences

Comments

1000 characters

PAC chief visits Faisal Kundi, offers condolences over uncle’s death

Punjab by-elections: PTI trounces PML-N; victory will add to IK’s narrative

Maryam says ‘we should accept defeat’

PM urges people to reject politics of divide, hatred

IK demands general elections

Top US energy envoy expects further steps from OPEC producers on supplies

Coal import, bilateral, transit trade: Delegation leaving for Kabul today

EU mulls tightening Russia sanctions, Ukraine says cities hit

Polling amidst strict security

RTO Peshawar praises business community

India’s Covid vaccinations hit 2bn, new cases at four-month high

Read more stories