Khursheed Shah accepts election results

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader and Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah said that we should accept by-elections result with an open heart and the democratic system has to continue.

He said the election results are proof that it is the real way forward in politics. He said political parties should give up protest and violent politics forever. He said accepting election results with an open heart is a true democracy.

The PPP leader in his statement on Sunday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would also get a chance to improve itself. He said that Imran Khan should not repeat his mistakes now. He said that victory and defeat are not important in politics while democratic attitudes are significant.

Syed Khursheed said that the Chief Election Commissioner continued to do his job while enduring severe criticism and personal attacks. He said that the Chief Election Commissioner deserves to be congratulated for conducting a free, fair and transparent election. It is hoped that the Chief Election Commissioner will perform the same responsibility in the general elections as well, he said.

