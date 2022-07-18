Asad Umar jubilant over party’s win

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Asad Umar on Sunday said that with land sliding victory of the party in Punjab by-polls, the “imported regime” of Shehbaz Sharif is taking its last breath.

He said that Pervez Elahi of Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q), an ally of PTI in Punjab, would be the candidate for the top slot of chief minister in Punjab.

“Congratulations to the people of Pakistan who, not only rejected the western stooges and also roared that US slavery is not acceptable. The people gave clear message to both foreign as well as local handlers of the imported regime,” he added.

He said that PTI is already in government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and now it is set form government in Punjab which would mean that Shehbaz Sharif would only be “the Prime Minister Islamabad”.

Umar said that his party would not end its watch even after seeing “early good results”, adding “workers at all polling centres of PTI have been strictly instructed not to end the guard until the official results have been received”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022