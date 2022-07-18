AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
Rashid’s audio clip about ‘payment to Sharaqpuri’ leaked

NNI 18 Jul, 2022

RAWALPINDI: An alleged audio of former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has been leaked on social media in which he can be listened talking to a person named Gul Zaman about payment to Mian Jalil Ahmed Sharaqpuri, an MPA from Sheikhupura who recently parted ways with the PML-N and announced his support to Imran Khan.

“So, you made the payment to Sharaqpuri too, yesterday,” said Sheikh Rashid to Gul Zaman in the alleged audio call. “For God’s sake, this is a telephone call,” responded Gul Zaman, asking Sheikh Rashid indirectly to be careful on the phone call.

“Keep looking at the situation. God willing, victory will be ours,” said the person who is being identified as Gul Zaman. “I gave a beeper (on TV channels) because of you. See, what happens now,” said Sheikh Rashid. “You gave a beeper because of me. Allah is the best protector,” replied Gul Zaman. “Haven’t you come out yet? It’s such a great election,” Sheikh Rashid asked from Gul Zaman. “We are just going out. We’ll give you the news then,” said Gul Zaman.

Sheikh Rashid in a statement to media confirmed that the voice in the alleged audio call being circulated on social media was his. “I said this, but it was only a joke. Allah will hold those accountable who are levelling false allegations. The government is bugging my WhatsApp. The audio was edited to blame me,” he alleged.

On the other hand, Mian Jalil Ahmed Sharaqpuri said that Sheikh Rashid had recorded the audio at someone’s behest. “Sheikh Rashid is the enemy of Imran Khan,” he blamed, adding that Sheikh Rashid conspired against him. “I tell Imran Khan that Sheikh Rashid is not sincere with you,” he added.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed MPA Mian Jalil Ahmed Sharaqpuri

