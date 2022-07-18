AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
Denmark seeks collaboration with Pakistani universities to transfer digital skills

Recorder Report 18 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: The Ambassador of Denmark, Lis Roseholm said on Saturday that Pakistan’s textile exports are increasing in Denmark as Pakistan’s textile products are being liked there.

During a meeting with Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House Lahore on Saturday, Roseholm also expressed the interest of Danish universities to collaborate with the Pakistani universities to transfer digital skills to Pakistani youth.

The issues of renewable energy, promotion of digital technology were discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, the Governor said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the Punjab government are promoting alternative sources of energy, especially solar energy to a greater extent, adding that this will not only reduce carbon emission but it will also help to meet the shortage of electricity in the country. He said that Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park Bahawalpur project that was established in the previous tenure of Muslim League-N, is a good and profitable environment-friendly project. He further said that teaching digital skills to the youth is a priority of the government.

The Governor apprised the Danish Ambassador about the Islamophobia and the sentiments of Pakistanis regarding the respect of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and reiterated that respect for the sentiments of others and inter-faith harmony is the only way to move forward and progress. The Ambassador of Denmark fully agreed with the views of Governor Punjab in this regard.

Moreover, the Governor during the visit of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab, said that children are the asset of the nation and their care, protection and upbringing is the responsibility of the parents as well as the state.

He said that the persons involved in such heinous incidents will not be forgiven in any case. He said that he was very saddened to hear about the incident of violence against child domestic workers in the past few days. He said that such incidents are a bad stain on our society. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif immediately took strict notice of this incident and with the notice of the Punjab government, the police swung into action and arrested the accused. He said that action is being taken against those responsible for this incident.

