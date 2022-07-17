Punjab by-polls: Umar shares PTI strategy with media

ISLAMABAD: Asad Umar, central secretary general Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) visited Central Secretariat and talked with media on the PTI’s strategy to contest by-elections in Punjab.

To monitor the scheduled by-elections in Punjab, the PTI had established a control room at its Central Secretariat on Saturday headed by Asad.

He nominated leaders of the PTI to point out any rigging or irregularities by ruling party in the center in the polls. In case of any wrongdoing, the PTI workers would counter it.

The PTI monitoring teams would keep an eye on the activities of the police, the administration and the polling staff during voting at polling stations in various constituencies. In case of violation of the code of conduct, complaints will be registered.

The PTI teams will also keep an eye on counting votes, results and reporting of result etc. In addition, the PTI will also monitor transport of polling boxes to offices of the returning officers. In case of any violation, information will be passed on to the central election control room.

The party nominated Dr Babar Awan and Fayyazul Hassan Chohan to monitor Rawalpindi constituency. Shehryar Afridi and Kanwal Shozab, Khushab; Faisal Javed Khan and Jamshed Iqbal, Bhakkar; Farrukh Habib and Zulfi Bukhari, Jhang; Alia Hamza and Atif Khan, Sheikhupura; Shafqat Mahmood and Hammad Azhar Lahore; Ali Nawaz Awan and Samsam Bukhari, Sahiwal; Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Maleeka Bukhari, Multan; Shibli Faraz and Shahzad Wasim, Lodhran; Shaukat Lalika and Shaukat Basra, Bahawalnagar; Qasim Suri and Umar Cheema Muzaffargarh; Hassan Khawar and Murad Saeed, Layyah, and Zartaj Gul and Aun Abbas, Dera Ghazi Khan.

