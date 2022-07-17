AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
ANL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
EFERT 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 77.57 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.62%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.31%)
PAEL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
TPLP 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
TREET 29.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.91%)
TRG 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.65%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
KSE100 42,075 Decreased By -274 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,051 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Country can’t afford weak military, says PTI chairman

Zulfiqar Ahmad 17 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said the country could not afford a weak military, as it is the nation’s asset which must not be weakened.

Speaking at a seminar, Khan said mistakes happen, and one should take a step back to reconsider that they have made a mistake. “Increasing the distances between the military and the people would be a loss for Pakistan and its armed force both,” he added.

He reiterated that his struggle was to get rid of the Sharif and Zardari families from the political front who have been taking turns to rule the country for the past 30 years.

“The country has been ruled half the time by these two families and half the time by the dictators,” he said, claiming that all the dictators in the past weakened the country’s institutions and put fear above the law.

Khan said freedom of expression was crucial for every nation, and no society can thrive without it, adding the media was never a threat to him, nor he took any action against it during his tenure.

“I have never done anything wrong and never stole anything from the nation. I will not allow others to do it as well,” he maintained. “Those families (Sharifs and Zardaris) controlled the media and judiciary to cover their corruption”, he added.

Talking about the missing person’s case, Imran Khan said he had spoken to army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed, the then director general Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). “They’d said the case was being taken to the court,” he added.

He said the ‘imported regime’ which has been imposed on us all is bent upon rigging the Sunday’s by-elections, but no matter what the people would respond to them.

He also said those knew about the conspiracy should have realized how damaging these ‘thieves’ would be for the country.

He said that the cypher which was sent to Pakistan would not be acceptable to even a banana republic, adding as long as he is there he would not accept any dictation from any country.

Khan said that the establishment which enjoys all the power should play its due role as they are well aware what sort of crisis the country has been facing after imposition of an imported regime.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Zardari Imran Khan Sharif family PTI chairman

Comments

1000 characters

Country can’t afford weak military, says PTI chairman

World Bank approves $200m to transform agri sector

Inflation rate will soar to 40pc, claims Tarin

Govt says reshaping ‘Mera Ghar’ scheme

Afghanistan: Pakistan to sell 120,000 metric tons of wheat to UN’s WFP

Transmission services: China’s PMLTC agitates against imposition of 17pc GST

US won’t ‘walk away’ from Middle East, says Biden

‘Unrealistic’ energy policies will lead to higher inflation: MbS

Punjab: crucial by-polls today

Petroleum dealers say will observe strike tomorrow

Loan resumption: Final decision by IMF board likely in 3-6 weeks

Read more stories