Jul 17, 2022
Flood-hit areas: KP’s CM announces Rs200m relief package

APP 17 Jul, 2022

TANK: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday announced Rs 200 million for the relief and rehabilitation of flood affected union councils of the district.

He announced this package during his visit to the flood affected areas of district Tank where he was accompanied by Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Amin Gandapur, KP Minister for Relief Iqbal Wazir, Commissioner Dera Amir Affaq, Deputy Commissioner Tank Hameed Ullah Khattak, secretaries and high officials of various departments of the province.

The chief minister said all available resources would be utilized to bring normalcy to the flood affected areas and announced Rs 500,000 more for the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the flood.

He said the amount was in addition to the Rs 300,000 which had already been announced.

He also announced compensation amount Rs 400,000 each for completely damaged houses while Rs 160,000 each for partially damaged houses.

The chief minister said the KP government was giving priority to the development of southern districts and only for tank Rs 300 million was approved in the first budget during his government. Then it approved Rs 150 million and now Rs 500 million.

He said the government was taking concrete measures for resolving the problems of the southern districts pertaining to clean drinking water. As a part of such efforts, he said that the provision of clean drinking water in the Tank city would be ensured from Gomal Zam Dam within one year.

