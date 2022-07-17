PEC secy vows peaceful atmosphere for Punjab by-polls

LAHORE: Provincial Election Commission secretary Umar Hameed Khan said on Saturday that no one would be allowed to create any unpleasant situation during the by-elections in Punjab on July 17 (today).

Addressing a meeting held to review preparations for maintaining law and order during the by-election, the secretary said that the miscreants would be dealt with sternly to hold the election in a peaceful atmosphere. He added that maintaining law and order was the responsibility of the law-enforcement agencies, adding: “I hope we will be successful in holding peaceful elections.”

The meeting also reviewed police’s preparations for the deployment of police at polling stations and tackling any unpleasant situation.

The meeting was attended by additional inspector general of police, capital city police officer and the representatives of other law-enforcement agencies.

Later, Umar visited the control room established by Punjab police at the IG office.

