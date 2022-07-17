AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
Pakistan

Sindh, Balochistan: Widespread rains with gusty winds predicted

Recorder Report 17 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: A low pressure over the north Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Kutch has grown into a depression is expected to unleash widespread rains with gusty winds in Sindh and Balochistan, the Met Office said on Saturday.

The depression bears a maximum wind speed between 50 kilometers to 55 kilometers per hour, as it is stationed about 400 kilometers southeast of Karachi and 340 kilometer of Thatta.

It is likely to move northwest in the next 36 to 48 hours and swirl to Oman Coast, resultantly, widespread wind, thunderstorms and rains with scattered falls to very heavy falls and extremely heavy may hit different parts of Sindh and Balochistan.

Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thaparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Noshero Feroz, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Ghotki District will receive the heavy rainy spell till July 18.

Lasbella, Uthal, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Jiwani, Turbat, Awaran and Ketch areas may see the fresh monsoon rains from July 17 to 18.

The rainy weather is expected to keep the sea very rough over the next three days. Fishermen of Sindh and Balochistan are advised to stay at moorages until the weather is normalised on July 18.

A very heavy to extremely heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Shaeed Benazirabad, T M Khan Tando Allayar, Lasbela, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat and Jiwni.

Windstorm may cause damage to loose and vulnerable structures. All concerned authorities are requested to remain on “high alert” over the period, the Met said.

