PTI condemns arrest of party worker

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central Punjab president Dr Yasmin Rashid and central information secretary Andleeb Abbas on Saturday condemned the arrest of party worker Khalid Sindhu from constituency PP 168.

In a statement, they claimed that the ‘imported and illegitimate’ rulers have started arresting the PTI workers for fear of defeat in the by-elections. “False cases were being registered against their party workers. Khalid Sindhu has been illegally detained by the police,” they added.

They demanded the immediate release of Khalid Sindhu and added that an attempt was made to buy Sindhu through putting pressure on him.

