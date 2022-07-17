Imran shares US president’s statement to boost workers’ morale

ISLAMABAD: A day before the crucial by-polls on 20 seats of Punjab Assembly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Saturday shared an inspirational quote from the 26th president of the US, Theodore Roosevelt, to boost the morale of his team.

Sharing the quote via his twitter handle, he said that this is a message to my team when they contest the Punjab by-polls on Sunday against PML-N, the state machinery, the biased election commission beside “Mr X and Mr Y”.

The quote read: “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again; because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds”.

“Who knows great enthusiasm, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows, in the end, the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

