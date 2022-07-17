APTMA links export growth to competitive energy tariffs

KARACHI: Patron in Chief All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Dr Gohar Ejaz in a statement has indicated that the Pakistan textile industry is expecting a notable increase in exports during FY23 with a growth rate above 20 percent given that the government continues with the Policy of ‘Regionally Competitive Energy Tariffs’ for Exports.

Textile industry has posted record exports of $4 billion in FY22 with its expansion and investment plans of about $5 billion under LTFF and TERF schemes - YOY growth of 25 percent up till June 30, 2022.

In addition, Pakistan textile industry plans to import 6 million bales of cotton this year from the USA and Brazil.

