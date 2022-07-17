Prices of edibles witness downward trend

ISLAMABAD: Prices of essential kitchen items especially vegetables, chicken, eggs, ghee/cooking oil and fruits have witnessed a reduction following decline in petrol and diesel prices, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey observed no changes in the prices of sugar, rice, tea, spices, milk, pulses, and other non-perishable items as the distributors have not started routine businesses. Trader said the markets will start full operations from Monday, which will translate full impact of the fuel price reduction.

Moreover, it was also observed that inter-city and intra-city transporters as yet have not reduced the passenger fares, while rickshaw and taxi operators have also not reduced the fares.

The survey observed reduction in chicken price as it went down from Rs 10,400 to Rs 9,700 per 40kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs290 per kg against Rs310 per kg, while chicken meat price went down from Rs500 per kg to Rs450 per kg. Eggs prices also went down slightly from Rs 5,700 per carton to Rs 5,600 per carton, which in retail are being sold at Rs200 per dozen.

Wheat flour prices witnessed an increase as the best quality wheat flour price in wholesale market jumped from Rs 1,325 per 15kg bag to Rs 1,360 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,380 per bag against Rs 1,350 bag and the normal quality wheat flour bag price jumped to Rs 1,300 per 15kg bag from Rs 1,280 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,330 per bag against Rs 1,300 per 15kg bag.

The Punjab government-sponsored wheat flour is available at Rs950 per 20kg bag and all the registered retailers are getting 25 wheat-flour bags daily. Sugar price remained unchanged at Rs 4,180 per bag which in retail being sold at Rs90 per kg.

Rice prices witnessed no changes as the best quality Basmati is available at Rs 10,600 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs280 per kg, normal quality Basmati Rice is available at Rs 8,500 per 40kg which in retail is being sold at Rs 240 per kg, while Broken Basmati rice is available at Rs 5,000 per 40kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs160 per kg.

Ghee and cooking oil prices after witnessing a continuous increasing trend for almost two years, this week witnessed further reduction as the B-grade ghee/cooking oil brands within past three weeks have witnessed a reduction of Rs 2,100 per carton of 16 packs which went down from Rs 8,300 per carton to Rs 6,100 per carton.

Prices of the best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda, Sufi, and others also started declining as Dalda ghee/cooking oil prices declined from Rs 3,200 per 5 kg pack to Rs 2,750 per pack, which translates a reduction of Rs450 per pack of 5 kg as it went down from Rs620 per kg to Rs450 per kg.

According to an analysis of the BR surveys of the past three years, the prices of the best quality ghee/cooking oil such as Dalda, Sufi, and Shan witnessed an increase of Rs420 per kg as it went up from Rs200 per kg to Rs620 per kg, B-grade cooking oil/ghee price increased from Rs120 per pack to Rs520 per pack reflecting an increase of Rs400 per pack of 900 grams. No changes were witnessed in the price of mustard oil which is stable at Rs500 per kg.

Overall pulses’ prices witnessed no changes during the week under review as best quality whole gram is available at Rs350 per kg, fine quality maash at Rs330 per kg, the best quality lentil at Rs270 per kg, best quality bean lentil at Rs300 per kg, moong at Rs200 per kg, and masoor at Rs280 per kg.

