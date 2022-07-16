AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
World

IMF chief sees ‘exceptionally uncertain’ global outlook, deteriorating debt situation

Reuters 16 Jul, 2022

NUSA DUA: IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva on Saturday warned officials from the Group of 20 major economies to take urgent action to combat inflation, warning that the “exceptionally uncertain” global economic outlook could turn worse if higher prices persisted.

Georgieva, speaking at a G20 finance officials meeting in Indonesia, said Russia’s intensifying war in Ukraine had increased pressure on commodity and energy prices, and global financial conditions were tightening more than expected.

G20 finance chiefs resolved on food security; Ukraine war prevents formal communiqué

At the same time, pandemic-related disruptions and renewed supply chain bottlenecks continued to weigh on economic activity.

Pressure was mounting on heavily-indebted countries, and the debt situation was “deteriorating fast,” she said, according to a text of her remarks.

IMF Kristalina Georgieva G20 global economy G20 finance leaders global economic outlook Group of 20

