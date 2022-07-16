Covid climbs up as positivity reaches 5.53pc

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus cases in Pakistan once again have started climbing up as the National Health Institute (NIH), Friday, reported 779 new infections and two deaths.

The new infections were detected after 22,099 coronavirus tests were performed across the country reflecting a Covid-19 positivity ratio of 5.53 percent. The emergence of 779 new Covid-19 cases pushed Pakistan’s total case count to 1,544,910 since the pandemic outbreak.

The 779 new coronavirus cases is the highest number within the past one week as the country on July 9, 2022, reported 732 Covid-19 infections.

According to the NIH, two people succumbed to coronavirus overnight during the course of treatment taking Pakistan’s Covid-19 death tally to 30,428.

Moreover, 182 patients are still being treated in critical care units at various medical facilities across the country.

According to official data, Sindh with 587,022 Covid-19 cases is at the top among all the provinces on account of coronavirus infections, followed by Punjab with 509,927, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) 220,358, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 136,755, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 43,442, Balochistan 35,633, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 11,773.

Punjab with 13,580 coronavirus deaths so far has reported most Covid-19 deaths followed by Sindh with 8,134, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 6,325, Islamabad Capital Territory 1,027, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 793, Balochistan 378, and Gilgit-Baltistan with 191 deaths.

