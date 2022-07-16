AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
ANL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
EFERT 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 77.57 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.62%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.31%)
PAEL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
TPLP 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
TREET 29.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.91%)
TRG 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.65%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
KSE100 42,075 Decreased By -274 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,051 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Covid climbs up as positivity reaches 5.53pc

Abdul Rasheed Azad 16 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus cases in Pakistan once again have started climbing up as the National Health Institute (NIH), Friday, reported 779 new infections and two deaths.

The new infections were detected after 22,099 coronavirus tests were performed across the country reflecting a Covid-19 positivity ratio of 5.53 percent. The emergence of 779 new Covid-19 cases pushed Pakistan’s total case count to 1,544,910 since the pandemic outbreak.

The 779 new coronavirus cases is the highest number within the past one week as the country on July 9, 2022, reported 732 Covid-19 infections.

According to the NIH, two people succumbed to coronavirus overnight during the course of treatment taking Pakistan’s Covid-19 death tally to 30,428.

Moreover, 182 patients are still being treated in critical care units at various medical facilities across the country.

According to official data, Sindh with 587,022 Covid-19 cases is at the top among all the provinces on account of coronavirus infections, followed by Punjab with 509,927, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) 220,358, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 136,755, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 43,442, Balochistan 35,633, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 11,773.

Punjab with 13,580 coronavirus deaths so far has reported most Covid-19 deaths followed by Sindh with 8,134, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 6,325, Islamabad Capital Territory 1,027, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 793, Balochistan 378, and Gilgit-Baltistan with 191 deaths.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

coronavirus cases Coronavirus deaths coronavirus tests National Health Institute

Comments

1000 characters

Covid climbs up as positivity reaches 5.53pc

Saudi opens airspace to ‘all carriers’ in gesture to Israel

Three more wheat cargoes due this month

Rs500bn addition to circular debt: Power Division holds Nepra responsible

Biden lands in Saudi Arabia, country he vowed to make ‘pariah’

Punjab by-polls: Electoral campaign ends; polling tomorrow

Bond, money markets rally as yields fall 30-70bps

Trial of PTI bigwigs under Article 6: Cabinet approves formation of body to make recommendations

Social media: crackdown on promoters of immoral contents to be launched

Pakistan- Sri Lanka Test match starts today

On final campaign day, Imran says PTI will 'clean-sweep' Punjab by-polls

Read more stories