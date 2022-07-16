AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
ANL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
EFERT 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 77.57 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.62%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.31%)
PAEL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
TPLP 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
TREET 29.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.91%)
TRG 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.65%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
KSE100 42,075 Decreased By -274 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,051 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.71%)
Pakistan

PFA introduces new rules: Authority to confiscate equipment, machinery

Recorder Report 16 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: To make its efforts against adulteration mafia more effective and result oriented, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has notified new rules by virtue of which all the equipment, etc of a factory or facility will be confiscated on finding involved in production of adulterated food.

According to the notification, the PFA will immediately confiscate all equipment tools, vehicles, machinery, plants and gadgets which are being used for the production, facilitation and transportation of adulterated food.

Further, the PFA will lodge an FIR against the persons involved in manufacturing, packing, supplying, transportation and selling of the contaminated food along with all the facilitators.

The raiding teams will also submit a tractability report to the Additional Director General (Operations) on action taken within a week. While ADG operations will take action in the light of the traceability report after consultation with the legal wing, the notification said.

Director General PFA Shoaib Khan Jadoon while issuing new guidelines for the PFA watchdogs on Friday asked them to roll-up their sleeves to battle the challenges of food adulteration, unhygienic eateries, substandard food, misbranding and counterfeiting in the food industry. The DG PFA directed officers and filed staff to take strict legal action against violators without any discrimination.

He said that guidelines were issued to the operations, vigilance and concerned wings of PFA for effective operations to ensure food safety standards and quality in Punjab.

He said the utmost priority of the authority is to ensure implementation of PFA law at any cost. The DG has appealed citizens to join hands with PFA to eliminate food adulteration from Punjab.

Punjab Food Authority Shoaib Khan Jadoon food adulteration

