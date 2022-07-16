PFA introduces new rules: Authority to confiscate equipment, machinery

LAHORE: To make its efforts against adulteration mafia more effective and result oriented, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has notified new rules by virtue of which all the equipment, etc of a factory or facility will be confiscated on finding involved in production of adulterated food.

According to the notification, the PFA will immediately confiscate all equipment tools, vehicles, machinery, plants and gadgets which are being used for the production, facilitation and transportation of adulterated food.

Further, the PFA will lodge an FIR against the persons involved in manufacturing, packing, supplying, transportation and selling of the contaminated food along with all the facilitators.

The raiding teams will also submit a tractability report to the Additional Director General (Operations) on action taken within a week. While ADG operations will take action in the light of the traceability report after consultation with the legal wing, the notification said.

Director General PFA Shoaib Khan Jadoon while issuing new guidelines for the PFA watchdogs on Friday asked them to roll-up their sleeves to battle the challenges of food adulteration, unhygienic eateries, substandard food, misbranding and counterfeiting in the food industry. The DG PFA directed officers and filed staff to take strict legal action against violators without any discrimination.

He said that guidelines were issued to the operations, vigilance and concerned wings of PFA for effective operations to ensure food safety standards and quality in Punjab.

He said the utmost priority of the authority is to ensure implementation of PFA law at any cost. The DG has appealed citizens to join hands with PFA to eliminate food adulteration from Punjab.

