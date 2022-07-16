Robbers take away Rs10m from judge’s house

ISLAMABAD: Robbers deprived a judge of Rs10 million when they robbed his house in Islamabad on Friday.

The unidentified robbers took away Rs5.5 million case, 15,000 US dollars, 4,000 British pounds and 19 tolas of gold.

District Session Judge Tahir Mahmood was not at home at the time of the robbery as he had gone to his hometown in Mansehra on leave.

Judge’s gunman got registered a case at Ramna Police Station.

According to the FIR, the gunman went to buy food from the market when the dacoity took place.

The police after registering the case started an inquiry into the incident.