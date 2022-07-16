Sindh govt to conduct survey to assess agri damage caused by rains: Wassan

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to conduct a survey in all the districts of the province to assess the damage caused to agriculture by the recent rains.

Advisor to CM Sindh for Agriculture, Manzoor Hussain Wassan has said that the Sindh government has decided to conduct a survey in all districts of Sindh to compensate for the damage caused to agriculture by the recent rains.

In this regard Secretary Agriculture Aijaz Ahmed Mahessar and DGs Agriculture have been directed to get the report of survey immediately.

Manzoor Wassan in his statement issued on Friday further said that the officers of the Agriculture department should conduct a survey to find out in how many districts the agriculture has been damaged so that they may be compensate.

Manzoor Wassan said that the farmers of Sindh will not be left alone. If anyone has been affected by the recent rains, they will get assistance. The recent rains are not beneficial for the agriculture of Sindh.

The agriculture sector was destroyed due to not giving due share of water to Sindh, he added.

He said the recent monsoon rains have proved to be beneficial for the people of coastal belt of Sindh, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal and Tharparkar, Kachho. Wassan said that in view of the second spell of rains, all district officers of Sindh Agriculture department have been directed to remain alert and a control room has also been set up in the office of director Agriculture Extension in Hyderabad. The control room has been directed to stay in touch with the farmers.

