AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
ANL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
EFERT 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 77.57 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.62%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.31%)
PAEL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
TPLP 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
TREET 29.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.91%)
TRG 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.65%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
KSE100 42,075 Decreased By -274 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,051 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU to target Russian gold within sanctions: commissioner

AFP 16 Jul, 2022

PRAGUE: The European Union will target Russian gold exports in an update to its sanctions packages due to be announced on Friday, an EU commissioner said.

The EU has so far approved six packages of sanctions on Russia. The last one passed in June imposed a ban on most Russian oil imports.

The EU will look into “ways we could slap a sanction regime on gold, which is an important commodity for exports from Russia”, Maros Sefcovic, deputy head of the European Commission, said in Prague.

The move follows a ban on gold exports from Russia agreed by the world’s most industrialised nations at a G7 meeting at the end of June.

Sefcovic said the European Commission would announce the update on Friday and member states would discuss it next week.

“As soon as we reach an agreement at the level of member states, we will publish it,” he said ahead of an informal meeting of European affairs ministers held by the Czech presidency of the 27-nation bloc.

“We want to harmonise our sanction regime with the measures recently adopted by the G7,” Sefcovic said, adding the EU was constantly monitoring the implementation and effect of its sanctions.

“We also continuously update the lists of people targeted by the sanctions,” he said.

The EU seeks to “tighten the sanctions to help end the war as soon as possible and to make the economic price paid by the Russian Federation for its aggression as high as possible”, Sefcovic added.

On the eve of the Prague meeting, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna urged the EU to adopt new sanctions against Russia.

“Nothing makes Russia so far feel accountable for (its) crimes,” she told reporters.

“We hope the next, seventh package of sanctions will have a strong restrictive potential and will be taken without further delay and as soon as possible,” said Stefanishyna.

Sefcovic added the EU would also seek to “close all exit routes for those wanting to bypass the sanctions” in the proposed update.

“It is of course a very complex mechanism, so we need to not only set up but also check, monitor and close the places that would create platforms for an exit in some way,” he said.

He waved aside any thoughts of fatigue among EU members helping Ukraine, which Russia invaded on February 24.

“I have never seen so strongly demonstrated unity and effort from all member states to look for all possible reserves, whether we talk about financial aid or arms supplies,” Sefcovic said.

“Even though it’s really difficult, we will continue because it’s the Ukrainians fighting for their freedom who are in the most difficult situation,” he added.

EU European Union G7 Russian gold export

Comments

1000 characters

EU to target Russian gold within sanctions: commissioner

Saudi opens airspace to ‘all carriers’ in gesture to Israel

Three more wheat cargoes due this month

Rs500bn addition to circular debt: Power Division holds Nepra responsible

Biden lands in Saudi Arabia, country he vowed to make ‘pariah’

Punjab by-polls: Electoral campaign ends; polling tomorrow

Bond, money markets rally as yields fall 30-70bps

Trial of PTI bigwigs under Article 6: Cabinet approves formation of body to make recommendations

Social media: crackdown on promoters of immoral contents to be launched

Pakistan- Sri Lanka Test match starts today

On final campaign day, Imran says PTI will 'clean-sweep' Punjab by-polls

Read more stories