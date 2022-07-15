AGL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
World

Canada’s Freeland says Russian technocrats also responsible for ‘war crimes’

Reuters 15 Jul, 2022

NUSA DUA: Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Friday told Russian officials at a meeting of G20 finance officials that she held them personally responsible for “war crimes” committed during Russia’s war in Ukraine, a Western official told Reuters.

Freeland directly addressed the Russian delegation taking part in the meeting of the Group of 20 major economies, telling them: “It is not only generals who commit war crimes, it is the economic technocrats who allow the war to happen and to continue,” the official said.

G20 talks overshadowed by Ukraine war as host Indonesia seeks consensus

Freeland, whose maternal grandparents were born in Ukraine, told the opening G20 session that the war was the “single biggest threat to the global economy right now,” the official said.

Chrystia Freeland RUssia Ukraine war Canadian Finance Minister

