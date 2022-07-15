AGL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
ANL 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
BOP 5.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
EFERT 90.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
EPCL 77.35 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.43%)
FCCL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
FFL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
FLYNG 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GTECH 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 83.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.51%)
PAEL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.89%)
TPLP 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
TREET 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.47%)
TRG 81.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
WAVES 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.09%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 4,225 Increased By 4.5 (0.11%)
BR30 15,496 Decreased By -41.5 (-0.27%)
KSE100 42,365 Increased By 16.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 16,179 Increased By 14.2 (0.09%)
Indian shares edge higher; set for weekly drop on aggressive rate-hike fears

Reuters 15 Jul, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares edged higher on Friday, helped by gains in stocks of consumer goods companies, although the benchmark indexes were headed for their first weekly loss in four on fears over aggressive rate hikes by central banks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.5% at 16,025, as of 0349 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.49% to 53,680.13. Both the indexes are down more than 1% this week and on track for their first weekly loss in four.

The fast-moving consumer goods index rose 1.1%, mainly buoyed by weaker key raw material prices including wheat and palm oil.

Indian shares end lower

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone rose as much as 1.9%, after the company won a port privatisation contract in Israel along with local chemicals and logistics group Gadot for $1.18 billion.

The rupee extended losses into a fifth straight session, hitting a fresh low against the dollar.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks hit a two-year low as a fresh slew of rate hikes around the world deepened concerns about the outlook for global economic growth.

Indian shares

