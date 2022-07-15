AGL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
ANL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
AVN 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.75%)
BOP 5.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
EFERT 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
EPCL 77.37 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.45%)
FCCL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
FLYNG 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
MLCF 27.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.54%)
PAEL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.9%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.89%)
TPLP 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
TREET 29.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
TRG 81.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
UNITY 20.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.09%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 4,228 Increased By 7.9 (0.19%)
BR30 15,513 Decreased By -24.5 (-0.16%)
KSE100 42,384 Increased By 34.8 (0.08%)
KSE30 16,187 Increased By 22 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

UAE invests $2bn in hi-tech Indian ‘food parks’

  • Parks will bring farmers, processors and retailers together using advanced climate technology to minimise waste, conserve water
Reuters Updated 15 Jul, 2022

JERUSALEM/NEW DELHI: The United Arab Emirates has pledged $2 billion to help develop a series of “food parks” in India to tackle food insecurity in South Asia and the Middle East, a joint statement said on Thursday. Speaking in Jerusalem at a virtual summit with UAE, Israeli and Indian leaders, US President Joe Biden said the investment could “increase India’s food yields in the region three-fold in just five years”.

The parks would bring farmers, processors and retailers together using advanced climate technology to minimise waste, conserve water and maximise crop yields, focusing at first on crops including potatoes, rice and onions.

The four countries would also make progress on renewable energy projects in India, including wind and solar energy plants, they said.

The projects would be supported by the Israeli and US private sectors, Biden said at the summit on food security and clean energy amid fears of global food shortages caused by the war in Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine are the world’s third and fourth largest grain exporters, respectively, while Russia is also a key fuel and fertiliser exporter.

Dubai maintains position as top shipping centre in Arab world

The war has disrupted their exports, pushed world food prices to record levels and triggered protests in developing countries already contending with elevated food prices due to COVID-related supply chain disruptions. Economic fallout from the pandemic, climate change, food insecurity and volatile energy markets, Biden said, had been “made worse by Russia’s brutal and unprovoked attack” on Ukraine.

“All these issues require cooperation and coordination, and none of us can mount a comprehensive response on our own,” Biden said.

UN agencies warned this month that the war in Ukraine and climate change could push starvation and mass migration to unprecedented levels.

Apart from benefiting local farmers, the food parks would help reduce trade barriers and unify food safety standards, Indian foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said in New Delhi.

They would also provide India with an opportunity to benchmark its perishable food products for global export and allow Indian produce access to the strategic Gulf markets starting with UAE, Kwatra said.

He said Indian states Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh - both ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party - were exploring setting up these parks, which would initially cultivate bananas, potatoes, rice, onions and spices. Gulf Arab states import as much as 80-90% of their food and while their oil wealth renders them less vulnerable to rising global food prices than poorer countries in the region, disruptions threaten their supply chains.

Narendra Modi India Joe Biden Middle East Renewable energy projects food parks UAE invests hi tech Indian food parks

Comments

1000 characters

UAE invests $2bn in hi-tech Indian ‘food parks’

CTBCM design: Nepra, NTDC on the warpath

Oil rises on prospects of less aggressive US rate hike

IMF for strengthening of anti-graft institutions including NAB: Tarin

Campaign on energy conservation: Power Division seeks Rs100m supplementary grant

Cabinet may ratify ECC decision today: Representatives of GHQ, ISI and FAB to oversee NGMS spectrum auctions

IMF agrees to resume loan after much delay

Saudi Arabia to open airspace to all airlines, including from Israel

NAB says will now act under new law

PM summons federal cabinet meeting today

Read more stories