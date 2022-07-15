AGL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
IK urges SC to probe ‘diplomatic cypher’

  • Says nation felt insulted after apex court did not allow investigation of diplomatic cypher
NNI Updated 15 Jul, 2022

D G KHAN: Expressing grief over the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s decision in a case pertaining to the rejection of the no-confidence motion against him, former prime minister Imran Khan has requested the top court to conduct an inquiry into “Who did the Americans convey their message regarding change of government if it was not the Foreign Office and the country’s ambassador?”

Addressing a public gathering in Dera Ghazi Khan, the PTI chairman said that the nation felt insulted after hearing that the apex court thinks no investigation was carried out to find out the truth about the diplomatic cypher.

President Alvi calls for judicial commission to probe ‘regime change conspiracy’

The ex-PM highlighted how incumbent President Dr Arif Alvi also sent the matter to the top court, but SC refused to investigate. He deplored how courts take a suo motu and open at midnight but when he was being removed as prime minister, everyone was sleeping.

“Mr X has recently sent Mr Y to Multan,” he alleged.

Imran went on to tell the charged DG Khan crowd that they all will soon find out who is Mr X and Mr Y that have been tasked to rig the elections in the favour of the “imported government.”

“Shehbaz Sharif has always played matches after taking umpires on his side,” he said and asserted, “Even if you take the umpires on your side, you will not be able to win.”

Urging the charged crowd to fight till the last ball, the ousted premier said he will visit DG Khan again if the locals promise to make sure that the PTI candidate wins the upcoming by-elections over the weekend of July 17.

