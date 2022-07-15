AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
Body on missing persons to submit recommendations to Cabinet in five weeks

INP 15 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said that the committee on missing persons in its third meeting reiterated its commitment to submit its recommendations to the Cabinet in four to five weeks.

The minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Cabinet Sub-Committee on Missing Persons. The meeting was attended by Federal Minister Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Sabzwari, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch and senior officials of Ministry of Law and Ministry of Interior.

Chairperson Rights Group Defense of Human Rights Pakistan Amna Masood Janjua attended the meeting on special invitation and put forward her suggestions to the committee to resolve the issue of missing persons.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada also expressed his views and suggestions.

The Additional Secretary Home Balochistan also attended the meeting and presented his suggestions before the committee.

The meeting while considering the seriousness of the issue, reiterated its commitment to submit its recommendations to the Cabinet in short span of time.

Azam Nzaeer Tarar said that other stakeholders would also be invited to attend the forthcoming meetings of the committee and present their suggestions. Representatives of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and Bar Associations would also be invited to attend the next meeting, he added.

Senator Kamran Murtaza and President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Ahsan Bhoon would also be invited to attend the next meeting on July 19.

