Sindh govt declares health emergency

KARACHI: The Sindh Health Department has declared a health emergency in the province as another, almost identical rain producing system as the previous one, is getting close to Karachi, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned.

The Met department said that heavy to very heavy rains are likely to hit Karachi and different districts of Sindh under this system by Thursday evening. The other districts that are likely to receive the wet spell with thunderstorm include Thatta, Badin, Mithi, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Islamkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Larkana.